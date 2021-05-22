BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will host Augsburg at the Allianz Arena in the final game of the German league on Saturday.

Going into the game, both Bayern and Augsburg would be in a buoyant mood as they have achieved their main objective of the season — Bayern have retained its Bundesliga crown and Augsburg are out of the relegation zone.

Even though there won’t be any significant impact by the outcome of this game on the league standings, it is an important match for the Bavarians as this is Hansi Flick’s final match with the German champions.Julian Nagelsmann would replace Flick as Bayern’s manager next season.

On the other hand, Augsburg boss Markus Weinzierl would look to strengthen his squad, having already secured their status in Germany’s top league.

The match between BAY vs AUG also presents an opportunity for Bayern’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to surpass Gerd Muller’s record for most goal in a single Bundesliga season.

Currently, Bayern’s number nine is tied at 40 with the German great.

BAY vs AUG Telecast

Not available in India.

BAY vs AUG Live Streaming

The match between BAY vs AUG is available to be streamed live on FanCode in India.

BAY vs AUG Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 22 at the Allianz Arena. The game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

BAY vs AUG Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Thomas Muller

BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Rafal Gikiewicz

Defenders:Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Robert Gumny

Midfielders:Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Daniel Caliguri, Marco Richter

Strikers:Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg probable XI:

Bayern Munich probable XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Augsburg probable XI: Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl; Daniel Caliguri, Marco Richter, Andre Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here