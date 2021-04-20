sports

BAY vs LEV Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

​Check here BAY vs LEV Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for today's Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Also, check the schedule of Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich will take on Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Munich come into this match after their win against Wolfsburg on Saturday. With this, Munich has opened up a seven-point lead at the top. Their place at the top was consolidated after RB Leipzig was able to muster only a stalemate in their match.

They will lock horns with Leverkusen and the side will be keen it to make it to the top four and seal a Champions League spot for the next season.

Bayern Leverkusen come into this match after their 3-0 win against Koln. And this is the match where they will ask plenty of questions to Bayern Munich. For them, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Lars Bender are still injured and they are not available for this match. Although Paulinho and Santiago Arias have started training, but they could not feature in this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are still sweating over the fitness of Douglas Costa. Also, Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso will not be available for this match.

Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen game will commence at 12:00 AM IST.

BAY vs LEV Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.

BAY vs LEV Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Match Details

Wednesday, April 21– 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Allianz Arena

Bundesliga 2020-21, BAY vs LEV Dream11 team for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Captain: Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Vice-captain: Patrik Schik

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Charles Aranguiz, Wendell

Strikers: Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting, Patrik Schik

BAY vs LEV, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez; Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Chupo-MotingBAY vs LEV, Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayer Leverkusen possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Lukas Hradecky; Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba; Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Wendell; Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey; Patrik Schik

first published:April 20, 2021, 15:37 IST