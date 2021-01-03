BAY vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
January 03, 2021
Bayern Munich will take on Mainz as they resume their hunt for a ninth title at the Allianz Arena on Sunday. Bayern had taken the lead before the Christmas break and now, the stage is set for Hansi Flick's team to build a sizeable lead before the season heads to the business end.
The Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz will be played at the Allianz Arena.
Mainz, on the other hand, have won just the one Bundesliga game this season. They have played 13 matches so far and are now second from bottom – only Schalke sit below them in the Bundesliga standings at this point. Mainz do not have any known injury concerns at the moment and they will be given a boost with midfielder Levin Oztunali returning to action.
In the last 22 games between Bayern and Mainz, Bayern hold the advantage – they have won 16 and have lost four matches.
Considering the form of both the sides, Bayern will held into this match looking to extend their dominance.
The kick-off time for Bundesliga 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Mainz is 10:30 pm.
BAY vs MAZ Bundesliga, Dream11 Bayern Munich probable line-up vs Mainz: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretza; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski
BAY vs MAZ Bundesliga, Dream11 Mainz probable line-up vs Bayern Munich: Robin Zentner; Edimilson Fernandes, Jerry St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate, Daniel Brosinski; Leandro Barreiro, Pierre Kunde, Jean-Paul Boetius; Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta