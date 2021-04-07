BAY vs PSG Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Resuming their UEFA Champions League campaign after the international break, Bayern Munich will clash horns with Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern have hit the ground running with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and this will give them a lot of confidence ahead of this clash.

PSG, on the other hand, have been struggling in their league as they went down to Lille and will have to be at their best to topple Bayern Munich. They can take confidence from the fact that they knocked out FC Barcelona from the Champions League in the previous round.

For the side, Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi have been ruled out as they have tested positive for coronavirus. Also, Juan Bernat and Mauro Icardi are out injured and this complicates things for PSG.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without Douglas Costa, Corentin Tolisso, and Robert Lewandowski as they are all injured. Also, Tanguy Nianzou might not feature in this match owing to knock he is carrying.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

Thursday, April 08– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Allianz Arena.

Captain: Serge Gnabry

Vice-captain: Angel Di Maria

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Strikers: Serge Gnabry, Angel Di Maria

Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Serge GnabryKeylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria; Moise Kean

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here