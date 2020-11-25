BAY vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group A Match, Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg – Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the upcoming match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Bayern Munich will be up against RB Salzburg. The Group A fixture of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 is scheduled for Thursday, November 26.

In terms of form and performance in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 tournament, Bayern Munich is on top of its game. The team are presently leading the Group A table, being on the winning side of all the three matches that they have played so far. Currently, they have 9 points from three matches.

RB Salzburg, on the other hand, are totally out of form. The team have not won a single match in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Presently, they are on the last spot of the Group A league table. The team have only one point from three matches.

When the two teams last met in their last Group A match in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Bayern Munich defeated RB Salzburg by 6-2.

Dream11 Team for Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

Captain: Manuel Neuer

Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowsk

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Andreas Ulmer

Midfielders: Mohamed Kamara, Leon Goretzka Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Mergim Berisha

Strikers: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich probable line-up vs RB Salzburg: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Bouna Sarr; Javi Martinez, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

RB Salzburg probable line-up vs Bayern Munich: Cican Stankovic; Rasmus Kristensen, Andre Ramalho, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer; Enock Mwepu, Mohamed Kamara, Nicolas Seiwald; Mergim Berisha, Dominik Szoboszlai; Sekou Koita