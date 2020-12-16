BAY vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

German champions Bayern Munich have only lost one match in the Bundesliga this season and are only a point behind leaders Leverkusen. The team from Munich have 24 points from 11 matches. As far as performance in the last five matches is concerned both Bayern Munich and their opponents in the league next, Wolfsburg have not lost any match.

Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg tie is scheduled for Wednesday, December 17. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena. The kick-off will commence from 1:00 AM IST

Wolfsburg have five wins and 21 points in their kitty this season. The team are placed at the number 5 spot of the Bundesliga table. In the latest match, Wolfsburg defeated Eintracht Frankfurt by 2-1.

Bayern Munich played against Union Berlin on December 12 in their last match. The match ended in a draw after both sides scored one goal each.

In India, football enthusiasts can live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg match on Fan Code app.

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream11 Team for Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Captain: Lewandowski

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Vice-Captain: Coman

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Goalkeeper: Neuer

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Defenders: Baku, Pavard, Sule, Hernandez

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Midfielders: Schlager, Coman, Gnabry

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream 11 Prediction, Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg Strikers: Weghorst, Muller, Lewandowski

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich probable lineup vs Wolfsburg: Neuer (GK), Hernandez, Sule, Alaba, Pavard, Tolisso, Sane, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski

BAY vs WOL Bundesliga 2020-21 Wolfsburg probable lineup vs Bayern Munich: Casteels (GK), Mbabu, Lacroix, Guilavogui, Roussillon, Baku, Philipp, Arnold, Schlager, Brekalo, Weghorst