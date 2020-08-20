SPORTS

Bayern Munich Beat Lyon 3-0, to Play PSG in UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich defeated Lyon 3-0 to book their place in the UEFA Champions League final against PSG.

Serge Gnabry led Bayern Munich into a first Champions League final in seven years, scoring twice in a 3-0 victory over Lyon on Wednesday.

After losing four semifinals since lifting the European Cup for the fifth time in 2013, the German champions will now play first-time finalist Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in Lisbon.

While Lyon was wasteful with its chances, Gnabry’s first-half double extended his hot scoring streak to nine goals across nine games in this season’s pandemic-disrupted competition.

But only Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive games, after heading in Bayern’s third in the 88th minute to make it 55 goals in total this season for the striker.

The loss for Lyon, in its first Champions League semifinal in a decade, means the French side will not feature in any European competition next season after only finishing seventh in the curtailed Ligue 1 season.

