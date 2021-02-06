Bayern Leaves For Club World Cup After Beating Hertha 1-0

News18 Logo

BERLIN: A deflected effort from Kingsley Coman helped Bayern Munich eke out a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Bayern stretched its winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble with just one point from its last six games.

New signings Sami Khedira and Nemanja Radonji went on in the second half to make their Hertha debuts, but the home side was left to rue a late missed chance from Matheus Cunha when he had only Manuel Neuer to beat. The Brazilians chip over the Bayern goalkeeper drifted to the right of the unguarded net and wide.

Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty before Coman broke the deadlock in the 21st.

Kickoff was brought forward by half an hour to facilitate Bayerns departure for Qatar, where it has a Club World Cup semifinal against Egyptian champion Al Ahly on Monday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarn Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP


