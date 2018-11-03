Bayern Munich Considering Legal Action Over European 'Super League' Claims

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is considering legal action over a report the German giants are involved in plans to launch an 18-team European "Super League" in 2021.On Friday, German magazine Der Spiegel ran a report by Football Leaks, which claims Bayern could join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in a European league, guaranteeing huge revenues for the 11 founding clubs.Rummenigge says he will consult Bayern's lawyers, but insisted there is no question of the Bavarian giants leaving the Bundesliga to join a super league."I'm confused about the coverage," Bayern chairman Rummenigge, who is also honorary chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), told Sky."The fact is, no European club has ever approached the topic of a Super League."We (Bayern) stand totally behind our membership in the Bundesliga and also in the UEFA competitions."We have never questioned that. We will check this over the next few days with our lawyers."I can only say that the whole (Spiegel) article has a tabloid style, containing half-truths and untruths, which do not correspond to the facts," he added scathingly.Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga leaders, also rejected Spiegel's claim that they would be among a group of "invited teams", alongside clubs like Atletico Madrid, Marseille, Inter Milan and Roma, who would join, but could be relegated into a second tier."I have clearly said that Borussia Dortmund would not leave the Bundesliga for any competition on this planet," said Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke."We feel very well in the Bundesliga and are happy when the rest of the Bundesliga clubs see it that way."From time to time, you hear of things like this, but clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona would be much more involved in the planning."