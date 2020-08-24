Bayern Munich Join Liverpool as 6-time European Winners: All Statistics from UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich won their sixth European crown on Monday as they defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Kingsley Coman was the sole goalscorer of the final as Bayern stopped PSG from getting their hands on the elusive trophy for the first time.

PSG were looking to win the trophy for the first time in their 50th anniversary year but they failed to find the back of the net and had to remain just the finalists. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both had big chances but they could not beat the mighty Manuel Neuer at the goalpost.

The goalscorer Coman is a Parisian but he scored against Paris Saint-Germain to help the Germans get triumphant in Portugal. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller did not get on the scoreboard in the final but the Polish was a constant threat while Mueller clever touches gave Bayern the edge.

Here are all the statistics from the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich:

-- Bayern Munich lifted the European Cup/Champions League trophy for the sixth time, equalling Liverpool's record. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have won the competition more times.

-- Bayern Munich are only the second team to complete a treble twice. Barcelona is the other team to have done that.

-- Bayern Munich complete the Champions League season, having won all the 11 matches. They are the only team to do that.

-- PSG become the seventh first-time finalists to lose the Champions League final. Borussia Dortmund in 1997 were the last club to have achieved the title of first-time winners.

-- At 55 years of age, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick is the fourth oldest manager to win the Champions League. Goethals with Marseille in 1993 - 71, Heynckes with Bayern Munich in 2013 - 68 and Alex Ferguson in 1999 and 2008 - 57 and 66 were the older ones.

-- Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in their last 30 matches of the 2019-20 season, winning the last 21 games.

-- Robert Lewandowski, with 55 goals in the 2019-20 season, scored 16 more than any other player across the top five European leagues in all competitions.

-- Alphonso Davies is the first Canadian national to have won the Champions League.