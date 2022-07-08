Bayern Munich Reconstruction: Matthijs De Light on Verge of Bavarian Contract, Enticing Cristiano Ronaldo Move Complicated

While bold dreams of Bayern Munich supporters about Cristiano Ronaldo won’t come true, the 2020 treble winner remains busy. After the signing of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Bavarian club leaders seriously considered going for the 37-year-old Portuguese striker.

The prospect of the club benefitting from the superstar’s charisma seemed tempting, but the five-time Champions League winners’ salary is said to have crushed the team’s structure.

Despite Oliver Kahn’s statement confirming that the reigning German champion isn’t prepared for Ronaldo, Bayern is taking great steps forward when it comes to setting up a team “able to win the Champions League,” as the former German international and Bayern chairman put it.

“As much as I treasure Cristiano Ronaldo as one of football’s greatest, things don’t meet with our philosophy,” Kahn stated.



Rejecting Ronaldo and the attention coming along doesn’t seem a reason to be disappointed for the club’s fans. After Mane and the signing of the Ajax breeds such as Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui, more prominent new arrivals might turn into reality shortly.

The Bavarians talk about profound optimism to soon add Juve’s defender Matthijs de Ligt to their squad. The 22-year-old is said to have agreed on a deal with Bayern while Premier League side Chelsea has joined the fierce race, reports XInhua.

The Dutch international has turned into Bayern’s main target when it comes to covering the job as the defensive leader due to his vast experience.

Leipzig’s Austrian international Konrad Laimer is said to wait for entrance at Bayern’s doorstep.

Robert Lewandowski said in late May that “my story with Bayern Munich is over” and that a transfer to a new club would be the best solution.https://t.co/y1NUK5gpTI — News18 Sports (@News18Sports) July 7, 2022



Coming and going continues as France’s 2018 world champion Benjamin Pavard might leave in the course of the De Ligt transfer. The defender’s possible departure is only outshined by the delicate issue of Robert Lewandowski.

While officially insisting on a contract valid until 2023 of the spearhead, all signs speak for a departure before the Pole’s notified training starts on July 12.

Lewandowski’s relationship with coach Julian Nagelsmann and Kahn seems reportedly damaged after Bayern is so far persisting on a transfer fee of 50 million euros as a minimum.

Despite the club’s persistence, the internal analysis seems to tell a different story. The club leaders don’t intend to burden Nagelsmann’s second season in charge with a tense relationship.

Also Read- Griner, A WNBA Player, has Pleaded Guilty to Drug Charges in Russia.

Kahn spoke about “us being under pressure to gain success” by all means. “The coach is aware of him having to deliver.”

With Lewandowski leaving for Barcelona, doors for further transfer activities might open as the club returned to an offensive buying policy as “we can plan our activities better after fans are allowed to return securing a certain amount of income,” Kahn added.

Hopes to achieve a turnaround don’t seem too promising as German media speak about rumors that Lewandowski will possibly go on strike to enforce his departure.

Kahn is hoping to get the case solved latest by July 18 as the team is taking off for a U.S. promotion tour including a friendly against the Citizens and former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.