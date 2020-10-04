SPORTS

Bayern Munich Signs Midfielder Marc Roca From Espanyol

Marc Roca (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bayern Munich signed 23-year-old Marc Roca on a five-year deal from Espanyol and will wear the No. 22 jersey.

Defensive midfielder Marc Roca joined Bayern Munich from Spanish side Espanyol in a deal announced by the German champion on Sunday.

Bayern said the 23-year-old Roca was getting a five-year contract and will wear the No. 22 jersey.

Hes an outstanding fit for our team both as a player and a person, and will continue to develop here with us, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidi said.

Bayern hopes Roca will make up for the summer departure of compatriot Thiago Alcntara for Liverpool. He is Bayerns fourth signing of the offseason after forward Leroy San, goalkeeper Alexander Nbel and defender Tanguy Nianzou.

Roca joined Espanyol from city rival Barcelona in 2008. He helped Spain win the under-21 European Championship last year.

Roca was quoted by Bayern as saying that the move is a dream come true for me.

Kicker magazine reported that Bayern was paying 9 million euros ($10.5 million) for the player.

