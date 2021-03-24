sports

Bayern Munich Star Alphonso Davies Made UN Refugee Ambassador

Alphonso Davies (Photo Credit: AP)

Alphonso Davies was born in a refugee camp in Ghana before emigrating to Canada and has now been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies on Wednesday became the first footballer to be appointed a UN special ambassador to help refugees.

The 20-year-old, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana before emigrating to Canada, has been appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“My own experiences make me want to speak up for refugees, to share their stories and to help make a difference," Davies said in a statement on Bayern’s website.

“Refugees need our support to survive, but also access to education and sports, so they can fulfil their potential and truly thrive."

The Canada left-back won the Champions League with Bayern last season.

Davies began supporting the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2020, when he took part in a live-stream gaming tournament.

Last month, he helped launch a Canadian Government campaign to promote access to quality education for refugees.

Davies is currently suspended for Bayern’s next two league games after being sent off in Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Cologne which kept them top of the Bundesliga.

first published:March 24, 2021, 22:54 IST