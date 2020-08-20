SPORTS

Bayern Munich vs Lyon HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: Gnabry, Lewandowski Send Bayern into Final

August 20, 2020, 2:57 AM IST
Event Highlights

Bayern Munich vs Lyon HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: Bayern Munich defeated Lyon 3-0 on Thursday in the Champions League semi-final at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. Here is the story of the match: Robert Lewandowski heads in Joshua Kimmich's free kick to score Bayern's third. Lyon are still trying hard to get themselves on the scoresheet. Ekambi got a huge chance to put Lyon on the scoresheet but he shot straight at Neuer and Lyon led go of another big chance. As the second half begins, Lyon would be hoping to replicate the first 17 minutes of the first half with an addition of a goal. At half time, Bayern Munich are 2-0 up, courtesy a couple of strikes from Serge Gnabry. He scored a sensational first and followed it up with a toe poke off a Lopes-block off Lewandowski. Lyon had started extremely energetically and their strategy of playing on the wings was stretching Bayern Munich's defence. Lyon had a couple of great chances but were unable to convert them. Follow the News18 Sports' blog for the live updates of Bayern Munich vs Lyon Champions League semi-final.

Bayern Munich have come into the semi-final at the back of an impressive demolition of Lionel Messi's Barcelona where they registered an 8-2 scoreline. Bayern's movement and pace was exemplary and such that must have got every other team in the competition fearful. However, Lyon are also coming at the back of a sensational win over competition favourites Manchester City. Lyon played with intent and confidence against a Pep Guardiola side, announcing they won't just be pushovers.
Aug 20, 2020 2:43 am (IST)

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies' reaction after the match:

"It feels good, everyone is happy, we played well. Next up against PSG and they are a good team. We'll celebrate a little but then concentrate on the final. Personally for me making it to the final is everything.

"It's going to be a good game, a close one (against PSG). We are playing against the best in Champions League.

"We have solid guys in the back and we try to get the ball forward as much as possible and that seems to be working.

"The excitement is great as ever (for the experienced of the team) even as they have won many, many titles. They remain hungry."

Aug 20, 2020 2:36 am (IST)

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 15 goals in this Champions League season and he is just two goals shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 in the 2013-14 season. He has scored in each of the last nine games in the competition.

Aug 20, 2020 2:33 am (IST)

Lyon had much defending to do in the match against Bayern Munich and by the end, they were just frustrated by the German side, that held the ball to see off Lyon.

Aug 20, 2020 2:32 am (IST)

Bayern Munich had 65 per cent of the possession and they made the best of it with three goals, two in the first half and one in the second. A professional display from the German side.

Aug 20, 2020 2:30 am (IST)

Here are the final statistics from the attacking arena of the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Lyon, which the German side won 3-0.

Aug 20, 2020 2:26 am (IST)

Lyon were brave and fought right till the end but with the number of chances they missed, it was always going to be tough against a machine like Bayern Munich. Bayern Munich now have the chance to get a sixth Champions League title while PSG will be eyeing their first. Considering the attacking machinery of both the teams, it promises to be a cracking Champions League final. Thomas Mueller vs Neymar, Robert Lewandowski vs Kylian Mbappe: the wait for Sunday's final begins!

Aug 20, 2020 2:23 am (IST)

FULL TIME! Bayern Munich beat Olympique Lyonnais 3-0 to set up a cracking final against Paris Saint-Germain. Serge Gnabry brace and Robert Lewandowski's 88th minute header took the German side into the final and now they are just a step away from a sixth Champions League title.

LYO 0-3 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 2:18 am (IST)

88' - GOAL! Robert Lewandowski scores his 15th goal in 9 Champions League games this season! A perfect header, a striker's finish. Joshua Kimmich sends the free kick straight at the Polish and he rises early and high to head that in. No chance for Lopes!

LYO 0-3 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 2:09 am (IST)

80' - OFFSIDE! A sweet finish from Philippe Coutinho but he was offside. His celebration was cut short as the referee blew the whistle. Goretzka looked like he knew it was offside.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 2:07 am (IST)

78' - Lyon have not stopped trying and Bayern Munich are currently happy with stopping Lyon and staying compact.

79' - What a brilliant ball from Neuer up front to Coutinho on the left flank but the Brazilian's shot is just wide.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 2:03 am (IST)

75' - Nothing is working for Lyon today! They have been creating chances after chances but they have just lacked the finish! They have shown how to take to this Bayern side, something that Barcelona were unable to do at all.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:59 am (IST)

71' - Lyon have struck to their strategy of long balls to the flank to stretch Bayern Munich's defence and it has been working decently. They just need to be sharper up front and if they don't score now, it might be too late for them.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:54 am (IST)

65' - Bayern Munich are keeping the ball and stopping Lyon from making a move at the moment. However, their movement remains as intricate as ever and Lyon are not being any pushovers.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:48 am (IST)

58' - MISS! How many more chances are Lyon going to miss? Ekambi was clear on goal with just Neuer to beat but he shot straight at the keeper and Neuer made an easy save. That is where you need a calm head!

LYO 0-2 BAY 

Aug 20, 2020 1:44 am (IST)

56' - Stop from Neuer! Lyon has directed the goal on target but Neuer dived to his left pretty comfortably to collect the ball. Despite it only being an attempt at goal, this was the closest Lyon have got since their 17-minute blitz at the start.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:40 am (IST)

51' - SAVE! Ivan Perisic was through on goal but his meek shot left Lopes with a relatively easier save to make. He knows he should have done better with that ball. There was Bayern's chance to put the game to bed.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:35 am (IST)

The second half of Bayern Munich vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League 2020 semi-final kicks off at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with the German side 2-0 up after Serge Gnabry's brace in the first half.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:27 am (IST)

Looking at the defensive statistics, Bayern have recovered more balls but Lyon has forced the German side to make defensive clearances too.

Aug 20, 2020 1:26 am (IST)

In the performance statistics as well, Bayern Munich have been well ahead of Lyon.

Aug 20, 2020 1:25 am (IST)

At half time, here are the attacking statistics of the match, where Bayern Munich overpowered Lyon.

Aug 20, 2020 1:21 am (IST)

HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play, Bayern Munich take a 2-0 lead into the dugout. Serge Gnabry's brace has given them ample breathing space with the team only looking like they will be adding more in the second half. Lyon have a tall tree to climb from here especially considering that they started brilliantly and had a number of chances to take the lead.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:11 am (IST)

38' - Another massive chance for Bayern! A beautiful ball in the face of the goal and both Lopes and Lewandowski miss it. The smile on Lewandowski's face says it all, that should have been in.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:07 am (IST)

33' - GOAL! Bayern Munich have got their second and so does Serge Gnabry. Brilliant movement from Bayern once more and Lewandowski tries to poke the ball in but Lopes blocks it only for Gnabry to send it home. Bayern have made it a tall climb for Lyon now and the French side has currently no response to the Germans' intricate movements.

LYO 0-2 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:03 am (IST)

31' - Clever play from Bayern! Lewandowski gets to the end of an overhead and Lopes has to come off his line to punch the ball away. Bayern are showing their predatory instincts here. Can Lyon turn the tide?

LYO 0-1 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 1:01 am (IST)

An eerie reminder of Lyon's quarter-final when Moussa Dembele scored moments after Manchester City's Raheem Sterling missed a sitter. This time around, Lyon were on the wrong side.

Aug 20, 2020 12:59 am (IST)

27' - The match's pace has gone up significantly since Bayern Munich's goal and this time it is the German side that is pushing Lyon. Lyon, for the first 17 minutes had stretched Bayern, but ever since the goal, Bayern have been relentless.

LYO 0-1 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 12:53 am (IST)

18' - GOAL! Serge Gnabry has broken the deadlock for Bayern Munich! And what a sensational goal! A solo goal! He received the ball on the left wing and cut inside. He played around three of Lyon's defenders and unleashed from outside the box. And Bayern have made Lyon pay for missing their chances!

LYO 0-1 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 12:49 am (IST)

17' - WHAT A CHANCE FOR LYON! That should have been in! Lyon could easily have been 2-0 up by now. Lyon have missed way too many chances, will they end up repenting it?

LYO 0-0 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 12:46 am (IST)

12' - Too much pace on that ball from Depay! He had a teammate on the far post but the ball had way too much speed for the man to catch up. This game has been super interesting.

13' - At this moment, you are starting to wonder if Lyon will end up ruing missing the chances so far. Lyon's strategy of playing the wings has been stretching Boateng hard.

LYO 0-0 BAY

Aug 20, 2020 12:43 am (IST)

11' - SAVE! Bayern almost had their first! Anthony Lopes just gets his palm to the ball before it was about to go in and tries to hold on to it but it goes away for a corner. This is end-to-end stuff!

LYO 0-0 BAY

Serge Gnabry scored Bayern Munich's opener. (Photo Credit: UEFA Champions League Twitter)

This will be the ninth competitive meeting between Bayern and Lyon with the German side having won four of them. Fit-again Benjamin Pavard is expected to make it to the line-up while full-backs Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies will be crucial to the team after their tireless display in the quarter-finals. Lyon are likely to go with the same XI and will look to get an early goal to give themselves some room to breath.

Financially there is a lot at stake for Lyon. Beyond the huge prestige of winning the European Cup for the first time, Lyon has to win the final just to qualify for next season's competition after only finishing seventh in a French league season curtailed by the pandemic. Bayern was Lyon's opponent when the Ligue 1 side last reached a Champions League semifinal in 2010, with the German team winning 4-0 over two legs. This time, due to the pandemic constrained format, the semifinal is a single game without fans in Lisbon.

Like Lyon with the arrival of Rudi Garcia, Bayern are also reaping the rewards of a mid-season managerial change. Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac in November, leading a revival powered by Robert Lewandowski's goals.

