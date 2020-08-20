Bayern Munich vs Lyon HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Semi-Finals: Gnabry, Lewandowski Send Bayern into Final

Aug 20, 2020 2:43 am (IST)

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies' reaction after the match:

"It feels good, everyone is happy, we played well. Next up against PSG and they are a good team. We'll celebrate a little but then concentrate on the final. Personally for me making it to the final is everything.

"It's going to be a good game, a close one (against PSG). We are playing against the best in Champions League.

"We have solid guys in the back and we try to get the ball forward as much as possible and that seems to be working.

"The excitement is great as ever (for the experienced of the team) even as they have won many, many titles. They remain hungry."