Bayern Munich Vs PSG: Bayern’s Road to UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich will be facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final on August 24 at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. The Bayern Munich vs PSG match will begin at 12.30 am on Monday.

UEFA Champions League final Bayern Munich vs PSG: Team News

Bayern’s Jerome Boateng was replaced by Niklas Sule at the interval of the semi-final with Lyon. He went through some muscular problems. But, the central defender is expected to play in the final against PSG.

On the other hand, PSG’s Keylor Navas sustained a hamstring injury during the quarter-final with Atalanta BC. Owing to this injury, he did not play in the semi-final against RB Leipzig. However, he may return for the final.

Bayern’s road to UEFA Champions League final

Last 16: Bayern Munich vs Chelsea (7-1)

In the first leg, Bayern Munich defeated Chelsea by 3-0. Two goals from Bayern’s side were scored by Serge Gnabry, while Robert Lewandowski hit one. In the second leg, Bayern got the better of Chelsea by 4-1. Out of the four goals, two were scored by Lewandowski and one each by Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso.

Quarter-Final: Bayern vs Barcelona (8-2)

In this fixture, the German champions outperformed Barcelona by 8-2. From Bayern’s side, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho scored two goals each, while Ivan Perisic, Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Lewandowski hit one goal each.

Semi-Final: Bayern vs Lyon (3-0)

Bayern Munich in the semi-final triumphed over Lyon by 3-0. Gnabry scored two goals and Lewandowski one, snatching the game from Lyon’s hands.