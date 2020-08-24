Bayern Munich vs PSG HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Final: Bayern Win 6th European Crown

Aug 24, 2020 1:59 am (IST)

71' - Mbappe turns and leaves his marker to send a ball in front of the goal for both Neymar and Di Maria but it takes a deflection and goes out for corner.

Di Maria's corner causes commotion but Marquinhos catches Sule on the chin.

Herrera off Draxler on for PSG. Can Paris' German undo the damage that Bayern's Frenchman did?

PSG 0-1 BAY