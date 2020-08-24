SPORTS

Bayern Munich vs PSG HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Final: Bayern Win 6th European Crown

News18.com | August 24, 2020, 3:13 AM IST
Event Highlights

Bayern Munich vs PSG HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Final: Bayern Munich won their sixth European title with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday behind closed doors. It was Bayern's Paris boy Kingley Coman who won the match for the Germans.

Here is the story of the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG: PSG get the final underway with no fans to spur either team. There have been a couple of big chances for both teams so far. Lewandowski hit the post while Neymar was denied by Neuer. Also, Jerome Boateng is off injured. Kylian Mbappe misses a golden opportunity towards the end of the first half. Plenty of drama in the half as half time drew near. Soon after the start of the second half, Neymar was brought down, which led to a mass brawl on the pitch. Kingsley Coman, the German's side Paris boy, scores to put Bayern in front and PSG are now chasing the game. Tempers were lost, clumsy challenges were made, PSG put all of their heart and oil into the final moments but to no avail. PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich
Aug 24, 2020 3:00 am (IST)

Ander Herrera after the match: "I think we did everything to win the game. We created 5-6 chances. They did better in the second half. We feel like sh*t right now. We know how important this is for the fans, for the history of the club. But we have to look at the atmosphere  we have created. Right now it is difficult to speak and explain. But from tomorrow, we are going to start again. The problem is right now we feel so bad for our people, they had been waiting for this moment. They were more clinical than us even though they created less chances than us."

Aug 24, 2020 2:48 am (IST)

Full time defence and disciplinary statistics of UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Aug 24, 2020 2:47 am (IST)

Full time performance statistics of UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Aug 24, 2020 2:46 am (IST)

Full time attacking statistics of UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG.

Aug 24, 2020 2:43 am (IST)

With their sixth European crown, Bayern Munich have now tied with Liverpool. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won more Champions League/European Cup titles. 

Aug 24, 2020 2:42 am (IST)

Stat Attack: Alphonso Davies is the first Canadian national to win the Champions League. Owen Hargreaves, who won the Champions League twice with Manchester United and Bayern Munich, was also born in Canada but played for England.

Aug 24, 2020 2:31 am (IST)

For PSG, however, the wait goes on. Neymar can be seen crying incessantly on the bench. All of PSG is crying, Neymar and Mbappe were seen brooding on the sidelines as well.

Aug 24, 2020 2:30 am (IST)

Bayern Munich are the first side in the history of the Champions League/European Cup to have all their matches in a single season.

Aug 24, 2020 2:27 am (IST)

FULL TIME! Kingsley Coman's strike proves to be the difference as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon to win their sixth European crown. And that has come at the back of their 21st successive match win.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:20 am (IST)

90+2' - MISS! Mbappe with a clever pass to Neymar, who turns and goes for a shot but it goes wide. That might have been their last chance and this may have ended their dreams.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:19 am (IST)

90' - 5 minutes of added time! That is all the time PSG have to drag the match on.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:17 am (IST)

88' - Neymar stays up and passes the ball to Mbappe, who cross in the final third has just too much. Can PSG pull a miracle or the Champions League trophy is going to Bayern for the sixth time?

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:14 am (IST)

85' - Now Kurzava gets booked for his challenge on Kimmich. This is all going down for PSG. They can't find a way against Bayern now.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:12 am (IST)

83' - Thomas Mueller with a brilliant challenge to get the ball that Lewandowski gets over. As the Polish striker moves forward with the ball and turns away from Silva, he is brought down by the PSG captain who gets a yellow.

PSG 0-0 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:11 am (IST)

Stat Attack: Kingley Coman has joined an elite list of Frenchman, who have scored in a UEFA Champions League Final. He is only the fifth player from France to do so, joining Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, Marcel Desailly and Basile Boli.

Aug 24, 2020 2:09 am (IST)

81' - Tensions boiling over as Neymar brings down Lewandowski, earning himself a yellow. His frustration is evident!

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 2:07 am (IST)

79' - PSG seem a bit lost at the moment and the game may just be slipping away from them. If they want back into the final, they have to score now.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:59 am (IST)

71' - Mbappe turns and leaves his marker to send a ball in front of the goal for both Neymar and Di Maria but it takes a deflection and goes out for corner.

Di Maria's corner causes commotion but Marquinhos catches Sule on the chin.

Herrera off Draxler on for PSG. Can Paris' German undo the damage that Bayern's Frenchman did?

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:58 am (IST)

70' - Bayern are almost caught sleeping as Di Maria sneaks in a ball for Marquinhos but Neuer's outstretched leg is up to the challenge.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:57 am (IST)

68' - Doubles substitution for Bayern! Goalscorer Coman and Gnabry go off as Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho make their way to the pitch. Bayern have so much control over the ball at the moment that PSG are struggling to get a move.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:55 am (IST)

67' - Di Maria with a swerving cross which Mbappe dummies but it's going to take more than that to fool Neuer, who pouches it safely.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:54 am (IST)

64' - PSG Substitution: Marco Veratti comes in for Peredes. Thomas Tuchel wants his team to react at this very moment.

65' - Theo Kerrer just can't deal with Coman at the moment as the Frenchman gets to the byline and wins a corner for Bayern. The Parisians are under Bavarian barrage at the moment.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:52 am (IST)

62' - The floodgates have well and truly opened for Bayern as it is Thiago Silva this time who pulls off a goal-line rescue. It's almost as if Bayern have 'FLICK'ed a switch on at half time.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:50 am (IST)

61' - Coman with a wicket cross but before Lewandowski can pull the trigger, Kimpembe puts in a last-ditch clearance to PSG's Champions League hopes alive.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:49 am (IST)

59' - GOAL! Coman puts Bayern in the lead! Kimmich's flick to the far post in pin-point and it's Bayern's Paris boy Kingsley Coman who puts the German in the lead at the stroke of an hour. That is coincidentally 500th goal in the Champions League, only Real Madrid and Barcelona have more.

PSG 0-1 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:44 am (IST)

56' - Man mountain Sule clatters into Di Maria from behind and the referee has no choice but to caution the substitute.

PSG 0-0 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:42 am (IST)

Stat Attack: Bayern Munich have failed to score in the match half of a match for the first time since restart after the coronavirus-forced break in football.

Aug 24, 2020 1:41 am (IST)

51' - Gnabry with a risky challenge on Neymar and it sparks off a mass brawl on the pitch, which ends with Gnabry getting cautioned. Peredes sees the yellow card as well for his role in the brawl, he grabbed Gnabry by the shirt from behind when Neymar was on the floor.

PSG 0-0 BAY 

Aug 24, 2020 1:34 am (IST)

The second half of PSG vs Bayern Munich gets underway at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Both teams had chances in the first half and failed to capitalise on it. Who will break the deadlock?

PSG 0-0 BAY

Aug 24, 2020 1:27 am (IST)

PSG vs Bayern Munich's defence and disciplinary statistics at half time.

Kingsley Coman celebrates his goal for Bayern Munich. (Photo Credit: AP)

Celebrating the 50th anniversary since its formation - after the merger of Paris clubs - PSG is younger than the 65-year-old European Cup. Becoming European champions would have been the fulfillment of a nine-year journey of lavish investment since the state of Qatar bought the club.

Since winning the Champions League for a fifth time in 2013, Bayern had lost four semifinals - to record 13-time champion Real Madrid (twice), Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. But this time they won all of their matches in the Champions League season to bag the trophy.

