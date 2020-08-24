Bayern Munich vs PSG HIGHLIGHTS, UEFA Champions League 2020 Final: Bayern Win 6th European Crown

Ander Herrera after the match: "I think we did everything to win the game. We created 5-6 chances. They did better in the second half. We feel like sh*t right now. We know how important this is for the fans, for the history of the club. But we have to look at the atmosphere we have created. Right now it is difficult to speak and explain. But from tomorrow, we are going to start again. The problem is right now we feel so bad for our people, they had been waiting for this moment. They were more clinical than us even though they created less chances than us."
Event Highlights
Here is the story of the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG: PSG get the final underway with no fans to spur either team. There have been a couple of big chances for both teams so far. Lewandowski hit the post while Neymar was denied by Neuer. Also, Jerome Boateng is off injured. Kylian Mbappe misses a golden opportunity towards the end of the first half. Plenty of drama in the half as half time drew near. Soon after the start of the second half, Neymar was brought down, which led to a mass brawl on the pitch. Kingsley Coman, the German's side Paris boy, scores to put Bayern in front and PSG are now chasing the game. Tempers were lost, clumsy challenges were made, PSG put all of their heart and oil into the final moments but to no avail. PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are the first side in the history of the Champions League/European Cup to have all their matches in a single season.
⭐⭐⭐ WE'VE DONE IT ⭐⭐⭐#MiaSanChampions #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/gEPnTeqLJL— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 23, 2020
FULL TIME! Kingsley Coman's strike proves to be the difference as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon to win their sixth European crown. And that has come at the back of their 21st successive match win.
🔴 Congratulations, Bayern - winners of the 2020 UEFA Champions League! 🎉🎉🎉#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ksKeqmgliR— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
71' - Mbappe turns and leaves his marker to send a ball in front of the goal for both Neymar and Di Maria but it takes a deflection and goes out for corner.
Di Maria's corner causes commotion but Marquinhos catches Sule on the chin.
Herrera off Draxler on for PSG. Can Paris' German undo the damage that Bayern's Frenchman did?
64' - PSG Substitution: Marco Veratti comes in for Peredes. Thomas Tuchel wants his team to react at this very moment.
65' - Theo Kerrer just can't deal with Coman at the moment as the Frenchman gets to the byline and wins a corner for Bayern. The Parisians are under Bavarian barrage at the moment.
59' - GOAL! Coman puts Bayern in the lead! Kimmich's flick to the far post in pin-point and it's Bayern's Paris boy Kingsley Coman who puts the German in the lead at the stroke of an hour. That is coincidentally 500th goal in the Champions League, only Real Madrid and Barcelona have more.
Kingsley Coman celebrates his goal for Bayern Munich. (Photo Credit: AP)
Celebrating the 50th anniversary since its formation - after the merger of Paris clubs - PSG is younger than the 65-year-old European Cup. Becoming European champions would have been the fulfillment of a nine-year journey of lavish investment since the state of Qatar bought the club.
Since winning the Champions League for a fifth time in 2013, Bayern had lost four semifinals - to record 13-time champion Real Madrid (twice), Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. But this time they won all of their matches in the Champions League season to bag the trophy.
