Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Asked for Idol Lionel Messi's Shirt But He Didn't Give it

Alphonso Davies' magical moment in Bayern Munich's explosive win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final was all over the place. And as it turns out, Lionel Messi is Davies' idol. Davies' moment of magic over-rode anything that Messi was able to produce in Bayern's utter demolition of the Catalan club.

Davies revealed that he had asked for Messi's shirt after Bayern's big win over Barcelona but the football superstar was perhaps too upset. For the past couple of years, Messi has been very forthcoming about his intentions to win the Champions League and the crushing in the quarter-finals a bit too much humiliation to take. All of that at the back of an internal chaos at the Catalan Club and Messi's clash with the management.

Davies and Bayern Munich made the final on Thursday after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Lyon and it was in the after-match interview that Davies spoke about his interaction with his idol. Davies was asked by the interviewer about Bayern routing Barcelona and whether he got the shirt from Messi, to which he replied in negative. "I asked for it but I think he was a little bit upset so it's okay. Next time, hopefully," Davies said.





Alphonso Davies: "I asked for Messi's shirt but he was too upset (he didn't give)."

The 19-year-old Davies is a livewire on the left flank and is responsible for launching Bayern ahead in the attack along with his right flank pair Joshua Kimmich. Against Barcelona, Davies' tricky on the flank and then his run to the side of the goal for Kimmich's goal caught everyone's eye. He, however, said the team's solidity at the back allows him to venture forward in that manner. "We have solid guys in the back and we try to get the ball forward as much as possible and that seems to be working."

He reveled in the mightiness of Bayern Munich reaching the Champions League final and him doing that at just the age of 19. He shared that for him personally, it was "everything". He said that the team would celebrate the semi-final win a bit but their focus would be on the final on Sunday.

"It feels good, everyone is happy, we played well. Next up against PSG and they are a good team. We'll celebrate a little but then concentrate on the final. It's going to be a good game, a close one (against PSG). We are playing against the best in Champions League."

When asked about the excitement among the experienced players in the team like Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Robert Lewandowski, who have won all there is to win, he revealed, "The excitement is great as ever even as they have won many, many titles. They remain hungry."