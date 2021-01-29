News18 Logo

Bayern Players Goretzka, Martínez Test Positive For Virus
1-MIN READ

Bayern Players Goretzka, Martínez Test Positive For Virus

Bayern Players Goretzka, Martínez Test Positive For Virus

Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martnez have tested positive for the coronavirus.

MUNICH: Bayern Munich midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martnez have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players were doing well but will miss the Bundesliga game against visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday, the club said on Friday.

Germany midfielder Goretzka was self-isolating at home, while former Spain international Martnez was already self-isolating at home for a few days now.

Both players are likely to miss Bayerns visit to Hertha Berlin next Friday and the Club World Cup in Qatar unless their results are found to be false positives, as was the case with teammate Serge Gnabry in October.

Bayern also said reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nbel will be out for around a month after sustaining an ankle ligament injury the day before.

