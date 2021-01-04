News18 Logo

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Retain Top Spot With Comeback 5-2 Win Over Mainz
1-MIN READ

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Retain Top Spot With Comeback 5-2 Win Over Mainz

Bayern Munich beat Mainz 5-2 (Photo Credit: Bayern Munich Twitter)

Champions Bayern Munich held on to the Bundesliga’s top spot after fighting back from two goals down to beat second-bottom Mainz 5-2 in a rip-roaring contest on Sunday as Robert Lewandowski continued his scoring run.

The Polish striker took his tally to 19 league goals with a late brace to seal Bayern’s comeback after they trailed 2-0 at halftime as Jonathan Burkardt and Alexander Hack gave the visitors a shock first-half lead.

Danny Latza missed a gilt-edged chance to add a third for Mainz shortly after the break before Joshua Kimmich pulled one back with a close-range header and Leroy Sane equalised with a scorcher from 20 metres into the bottom right corner.

Halftime substitute Niklas Suele turned the tide when he volleyed home from inside the area before Lewandowski converted a penalty and then bundled in a Thomas Mueller cross from the right as Mainz collapsed in the final 20 minutes.

The result left Bayern on 33 points from 14 games, two more than second-placed RB Leipzig who were 1-0 winners at VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.


