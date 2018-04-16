English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Bayern Star Vidal Set to Miss Real Semi-final After Knee Surgery
Arturo Vidal is a major doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after coach Jupp Heynckes revealed on Monday that he needs minor knee surgery
Reuters
Germany: Arturo Vidal is a major doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after coach Jupp Heynckes revealed on Monday that he needs minor knee surgery.
The Chile international limped out of training on Sunday and Bayern are waiting to hear how long he will be sidelined for.
"Arturo went down without any contact and injured himself," said Bayern head coach Heynckes.
"A part of the joint has come free. He needs a small operation and will be out for the short term, but we don't yet know how long for."
Bayern host holders Real next Wednesday, April 25, in the first leg of their semi-final at the Allianz Arena, with the return leg in Madrid on May 1.
However, Heynckes did not rule Vidal out of facing the Spanish giants.
"He would have liked to play against Real," said Heynckes.
"Arturo is a fighter, he's a very professional player and he really wants to play.
"He is one of those players who can really bite his teeth, he is not squeamish and (he is) highly professional."
Nevertheless, losing the 30-year-old for forthcoming key games is a blow to Bayern's hunt for the treble.
Vidal will miss Tuesday's German Cup semi-final against his old club Bayer Leverkusen.
French midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also struggling to recover from a knock.
A cup victory at Leverkusen would put Bayern in the May 19 final in Berlin -- another step towards repeating their 2013 treble.
The Bavarian giants have already secured a sixth straight Bundesliga title, holding a massive 20-point lead over Schalke at the top of the table with four games left.
Also Watch
The Chile international limped out of training on Sunday and Bayern are waiting to hear how long he will be sidelined for.
"Arturo went down without any contact and injured himself," said Bayern head coach Heynckes.
"A part of the joint has come free. He needs a small operation and will be out for the short term, but we don't yet know how long for."
Bayern host holders Real next Wednesday, April 25, in the first leg of their semi-final at the Allianz Arena, with the return leg in Madrid on May 1.
However, Heynckes did not rule Vidal out of facing the Spanish giants.
"He would have liked to play against Real," said Heynckes.
"Arturo is a fighter, he's a very professional player and he really wants to play.
"He is one of those players who can really bite his teeth, he is not squeamish and (he is) highly professional."
Nevertheless, losing the 30-year-old for forthcoming key games is a blow to Bayern's hunt for the treble.
Vidal will miss Tuesday's German Cup semi-final against his old club Bayer Leverkusen.
French midfielder Corentin Tolisso is also struggling to recover from a knock.
A cup victory at Leverkusen would put Bayern in the May 19 final in Berlin -- another step towards repeating their 2013 treble.
The Bavarian giants have already secured a sixth straight Bundesliga title, holding a massive 20-point lead over Schalke at the top of the table with four games left.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More