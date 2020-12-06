News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Bayern Stay Top After 3-3 Draw With Leipzig

MUNICH, Germany: German champions Bayern Munich clung on to the Bundesliga’s top spot after holding closest rivals RB Leipzig to a thrilling 3-3 home draw, with Thomas Mueller scoring twice in a rip-roaring contest on Saturday.

The result left Bayern on 23 points from 10 games, two more than Leipzig and four ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund and fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand.

Christopher Nkunku fired Leipzig ahead before 17-year-old Jamal Musiala and Bayern stalwart Mueller turned the tide, only for Justin Kluivert to draw level for the visitors in a rollercoaster first half.

Leipzig looked the more likely winners after Emil Forsberg made it 3-2 in the 48th minute but Mueller powered in a 75th-minute header to leave Bayern in the league’s driving seat.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)


