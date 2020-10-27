News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Bayern Striker Lewandowski's Former Agent Detained In Poland

Robert Lewandowski of Munich celebrates his opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Gdermany, Saturday, Oct.24, 2020. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Robert Lewandowski of Munich celebrates his opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Gdermany, Saturday, Oct.24, 2020. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)

Robert Lewandowskis former agent in Poland was detained by police on Tuesday following allegations that he blackmailed the Bayern Munich striker for money.

WARSAW, Poland: Robert Lewandowskis former agent in Poland was detained by police on Tuesday following allegations that he blackmailed the Bayern Munich striker for money.

Warsaw prosecutors office spokesman Marcin Sadus said they ordered the detention of Cezary Kucharski as part of their investigation into Lewandowskis report of criminal threats made against him.

Sadus said searches were carried out at Kucharskis home and offices.

Polish media reported last month that Kucharski demanded 20 million euros ($23.3 million) from Lewandowski for their past business cooperation.

Lewandowski denies owing him money.

Kucharski, a former Poland national team player and a former lawmaker for the liberal opposition Civic Platform party, was Lewandowskis manager in Poland for 10 years until 2018.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 27, 2020, 17:57 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...