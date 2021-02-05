News18 Logo

Bayern To Play African Champion Al Ahly At Club World Cup

The African champion will play the European champion in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after Al Ahly beat Qatari team Al Duhail 10 on Thursday to clinch a meeting with Bayern Munich.

DOHA, Qatar: The African champion will play the European champion in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after Al Ahly beat Qatari team Al Duhail 1-0 on Thursday to clinch a meeting with Bayern Munich.

In a rare scene during the pandemic, thousands of fans were in the stadium to see the Egyptian side score in the first half with a long-range shot from Hussein El Shahat.

Al Ahly will play Bayern on Monday in Qatar.

The other semifinal on Sunday will be contested by newly-crowned South American champion Palmeiras and Mexican side Tigres.

The CONCACAF Champions League winner came from behind to beat Ulsan of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring twice in the first half.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


