Bayley: On Being a Grand Slam Champion, SummerSlam Debut, Influence of Trish Stratus

It has been over three years since Bayley made her much-anticipated main roster debut, at Battleground in 2016 but the WWE Smackdown Live Women's champion will be competing at SummerSlam for the first time in her career.

Bayley has been one of the most popular superstars since she came to the fore in NXT and through her time on Raw and Smackdown Live. A two-time women's world champion in WWE, she is the only woman to have held the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking to News18 Sports, Bayley expressed that though her WWE journey has been an incredible one filled with success, she has a lot more to offer.

"It's unbelievable," said the Smackdown Live Women's champion. "I never thought the I would be a grand slam champion, held all the belts, done all the matches that I have at this point of my career. I'm excited to see what's next because it sounds like I have done a lot already but I haven't done enough."

Having been in the main roster for over three years, Bayley might be facing her toughest task yet, when has to defend her title against The War Goddess Ember Moon this Sunday. And considering their talent on offer, both superstars could potentially produce the match of the night.

"I'm very excited. I have never had a match against her," said Bayley. "We missed each other at NXT, we've barely trained together in the ring, never wrestled against each other in the independents or in the WWE. So, it's fate that it has come to this because this is my first SummerSlam and it's her first championship match. It was really meant to be."

The former NXT champion also addressed the influence Trish Stratus has had behind the scenes. The WWE Hall of Famer is coming out of retirement to take on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam and has been a part of the weekly programmes recently. Bayley revealed that Stratus' presence is like having a friend in the locker room.

"She is very comforting to have around. She has always had our backs. We were just texting each other (before SmackDown Live) on what we were doing on the show and what we were looking forward to at SummerSlam. It's really just like having a friend.

"She's always been open-minded and keeps telling us that if we need anything, have any questions, can just ask her. She always ready to help any way that she can. But just to know that she is there and proving it is comforting. She keeps her word."

(WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 12 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and will be telecast in India on the Sony Network.)

