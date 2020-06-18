BBG vs BO Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg- Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Bamberg will face Baskets Oldenburg in the quarter-finals of the Basketball Bundesliga 2020 on June 19. The BBG vs BO Bundesliga Basketball 2020 quarter-finals will be played at Audi Dome, Sendling-Westpark in Munich, Germany. Bamberg, in the previous outing, were up against Vechta. Bamberg dominated the game from the first whistle and registered a 100-82 win over Vechta. On the other hand, Baskets Oldenburg or EWE Baskets upset table topper Bayern Munich 89-81. Both sides will aim at putting their best foot forward so that they can seal a semis berth.

In terms of the points table, Bamberg are at number 7 with 24 points from 21 matches while Baskets Oldenburg are 5th with 26 points from 20 matches.

The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg is scheduled to begin at midnight IST on Friday.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg: BBG vs BO Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg, BBG vs BO Dream11 Point Guard: Hobbs

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg, BBG vs BO Dream11 Shooting Guard: Amaize, Tadda

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg, BBG vs BO Dream11 Small Forward: Crawford

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg, BBG vs BO Dream11 Power Forward: Boothe, Sengfelder

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg vs Baskets Oldenburg, BBG vs BO Dream11 Centre: Mahalbasic, Seric

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BBG Lineup vs BO: Crawford, Sengfelder, Seric, Taylor, Marie

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BO Probable Lineup vs BBG: Hobbs, Amaize, Tadda, Boothe, Mahalbasic