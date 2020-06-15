BBG vs RAV Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

In the Monday outing of the Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Brose Bamberg will go head-to-head against Rasta Vechta as both the teams are looking forward to scoring a win. The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta match is scheduled to take place at Audi Dome, Sendling-Westpark in Munich, Germany. All the matches of the German Basketball league are taking place at the same venue, with no advantage of home ground to any team. In the last outing, Bamberg defeated Skyliners 99-83, whereas Vechta lost to Alba Berlin 102-72.

The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta is scheduled to begin tonight, 8pm IST on Monday.

Talking about the league table, Brose Bamberg are standing fifth in Group B in the German Basketball League. Rachta Vechta, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom in the same group. Rasta Vechta are yet to open their winning account for this reason.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta: BBG vs RAV Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta, BBG vs RAV Dream11 Point Guard: Paris Lee

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta, BBG vs RAV Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jaroslaw Zyskowski

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta, BBG vs RAV Dream11 Small Forward: Trevis Simpson, Jordan Crawford

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta, BBG vs RAV Dream11 Power Forward: Elias Harris

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg vs Rasta Vechta, BBG vs RAV Dream11 Centre: Philipp Herkenhoff

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Brose Bamberg Probable Lineup vs Rasta Vechta: Paris Lee, Kameron Taylor, Jordan Crawford, Christain Sangfelder, Assem Marei

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Rasta Vechta Probable Lineup vs Brose Bamberg: Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Trevis Simpson, Ishmail Wainright, Philipp Herkenhoff, Michael Kessens