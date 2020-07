BD vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Beijing Ducks Vs Fujian Sturgeons - Playing V, Basketball

Beijing Ducks will be up against Fujian Sturgeons in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Wednesday, July 22. The host team is pretty much in form and is at number three spot while FS are quite out of form and are placed at the 12th spot. Both the teams have been on the winning side in their previous fixtures.

Beijing Ducks registered its win against the Blue Whales by 84-73 on July 20, while Fujian Sturgeons on the other hand defeated Flying Tigers by 106-101 on the same date.

The CBA League 2019-20, Beijing Ducks Vs Fujian Sturgeons will commence from 5:05 PM in Taiwan.

Chinese Basketball League Beijing Ducks Vs Fujian Sturgeons: BD vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Point Guard: J Lin

Shooting Guard: X Wang

Small Forward: Y Huang, C Linjian

Power Forward: S Chunpeng, L Chang

Centre: Z Wang, H Zhongda

CBA League BD vs FS, Beijing Ducks possible starting lineup vs Fujian Sturgeons: L Chang, X Wang, J Lin, S Fang, Y Zhu

CBA League BD vs FS Fujian Sturgeons possible starting lineup vs Beijing Ducks: Z Wang, H Zhongda, S Chunpeng, Y Huang, C Linjian