BD vs JNT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Beijing Ducks will face Jilin Northeast Tigers in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Friday, July 10. In the previous week, Beijing Ducks managed to keep a clean sheet with a 95-75 scoreline victory over Bay Bayi Rockets. On the other hand, Jilin Northeast Tigers were up against Flying Tigers and they lost the match with a margin of one basket. After the final whistle, the scoreboard read 106-105. As per the league table standings, the Ducks are at number 5 position whereas Tigers are placed at the eight spot.

The CBA League 2019-20, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Blue Whales match will commence from 5:30 PM in Taiwan.

Chinese Basketball Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: BD vs JNT Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League BD vs JNT, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: J Cui

CBA League BD vs JNT, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: S Hill Jr, X Wang

CBA League BD vs JNT, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: X Di

CBA League BD vs JNT, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: C Zhong, L Chang

CBA League BD vs JNT, Beijing Ducks Vs Jilin Northeast Tigers Dream11 Centre: H Dai, Y Zhu

CBA League BD vs JNT, Beijing Ducks possible starting lineup vs Jilin Northeast Tigers: Y Zhu, L Chang, X Di, X Wang, E Udoh

CBA League BD vs JNT, Jilin Northeast Tigers possible starting lineup vs Beijing Ducks: J Cui, S Hill Jr, C Zhong, H Dai, M Lian