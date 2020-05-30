Be More Diverse and Less Divided: John Cena Takes a Stand, Shares Photo of Kneeling Colin Kaepernick

WWE and Hollywood superstar John Cena took to social media to share a message of unity as the American city of Minneapolis is embroiled for the third day straight amid civil unrest.

John Cena shared a photo on Instagram of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem during a National Football League (NFL) game. Cena also took to Twitter to post the message, "Be more diverse and less divided."

















Be more diverse and less divided. — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2020







Celebrities around the world have been speaking out against discrimination and police brutality.

Public sentiment and outrage at the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minnesota at the hands of now-former police officer Derek Chauvin.

In a video, Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed George Floyd for at least five minutes, and was charged with murder in Floyd's death on Friday.

Tennis player Coco Gauff, a 16-year-old African American, posted a TikTok video on her Twitter feed, juxtaposing an image of herself clad in a black hoodie with photos of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and others.

Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was killed on February 23 while running in a residential neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

Taylor an emergency medical technician who was black, was shot and killed by police who burst into her home in Kentucky in March.

Martin was a high school student when he was shot in 2012 in a killing that helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Am I next?" a caption asks, as Gauff slowly raises her face and hands to the camera.

Colin Kaepernick, who had ignited controversy in 2016 after kneeling during pre-game renditions of the US national anthem to draw attention to racial injustice, also spoke out in support of protesters who are demonstrating against the killing of George Floyd.