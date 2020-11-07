'Beach Please': Sania Mirza Glows in Picture with Hubby Shoaib Malik in Dubai

Tennis star Sania Mirza had been away from her husband-cricketer Shoaib Malik for the entirety of the lockdown. She and their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik were locked down in Hyderabad while Shoaib was in Pakistan with his mother and the family couldn't reunite for months with cross-country flights getting banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that the family is reunited, Sania could not help but share a picture with her hubby, where they posing on the beach in Dubai. Shot during dusk, the picture featured the love birds posing together with the Dubai skyline in the backdrop. Sania captioned the post, "Beach Please".

View this post on Instagram Beach please ??? ??? A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:34pm PST

According to media reports, Sania had flown over to Dubai with son Izhaan Mirza Malik to meet with her husband in September. The Pakistan all-rounder was in England for the T20I series against the hosts. He did not travel back to Pakistan after the series and stayed in the UAE to be with his family. Shoaib had also shared a clip of meeting with little Izhaan in a mall during that period.

- "Of all the titles, I’ve been blessed with over the years, ‘Baba’ has always been my favorite and its all thanks to this little guy! Love you, Izhaan!..." ~ Shoaib Malik pic.twitter.com/XV11aG5buZ — Shoaib Malik ???? (@realshoaibmalik) September 9, 2020

Earlier, Shoaib had posted a picture with wife Sania and toddler son Izhaan, calling them his "own, little world". See the picture here:

- Feeling complete with my own, little world! ?? pic.twitter.com/TbCzFIpXJZ — Shoaib Malik ???? (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2020

Sania spoke highly about tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a documentary. She had praised the stars for having mutual respect and speaking highly of each other. Sharing her experience of seeing them from close counters during the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL), Sania had credited their mutual admiration for their legend status.