1-MIN READ

Bears Sign Former Notre Dame Star LB Teo To Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday.

LAKE FOREST, Ill.: The Chicago Bears signed former Notre Dame star linebacker Manti Teo to their practice squad on Tuesday.

A 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist also known for his internet relationship with a person falsely posing as a woman stricken with leukemia, Teo has made 48 starts and 62 appearances over seven seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers (2013-16) and New Orleans Saints (2017-19). He has 307 tackles 22 for loss along with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions.

He takes the practice squad spot of kicker Kai Forbath, signed Tuesday to the Los Angeles Rams active roster.

  • First Published: October 21, 2020, 1:15 IST
