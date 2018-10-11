Beating China Will be a Very Tough Task, Says India Defender Anas Edathodika

Indian football team defender Anas Edathodika feels upsetting China in front of their home crowd is "a tremendously tough job but not an impossible one.""It'll be a tremendously tough job for us against China, that too at an away match. But winning isn't impossible. We had a 13-match unbeaten streak including 9 wins recently and that is a perfect testament to the team's hard work," Anas told www.the-aiff.com."Coach (Stephen Constantine) has backed the younger guys and they have also repaid it equally. There's a feel-good factor in Indian Football at this moment and it provides us with a positive vibe," he commented.India will take on China in an international friendly on Saturday as part of their preparations for next year's Asian Cup.Having won 12 out of the 17 encounters between the two countries so far the Chinese have always enjoyed an upper hand over their Indian counterparts but Anas shared that "both teams have to start afresh on 13th.""Indian Football has grown by leaps and bounds in the last 3-4 years. Younger players have put in terrific effort along with the seniors which has eventually helped the team gain more success up front. We can't deny the history but both teams have to start afresh on 13th. Both teams will start from ground zero," the 31-year-old defender stressed."Chhetri bhai, Gurpreet, Jeje, Sandesh, etc, have been there for a significant time and they never shy away from sharing a bit or two with the youngsters."Being a defender, Anas is aware of the uphill task of keeping the rivals at bay."Every single game is a tough test for the defenders. But, we have to work cohesively as a unit. Everyone including the attackers, midfielders, defenders have to play their due part to get the job done. It's a no-brainer that the match will be a gruelling one for us," he said.