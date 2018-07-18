GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic

2018 Wimbledon Men’s champion Novak Djokovic believes his arch-rival Rafael Nadal is the best in the business currently, despite having beaten him in the semi-finals at the All England Club.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 18, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic. (IMAGE: Reuters)
2018 Wimbledon Men’s champion Novak Djokovic believes his arch-rival Rafael Nadal is the best in the business currently, despite having beaten him in the semi-finals at the All England Club.

Djokovic, who beat Anderson on his way to a fourth title at Wimbledon, has climbed 11 spots in the latest ATP World Rankings and is World Number 10. Nadal, who won the French Open and will soon defend his US Open title holds onto his World Number 1 ranking.

After a couple of seasons of struggle due to an elbow injury and a loss in form which resulted in a lack of motivation, Djokovic beating Nadal was a huge moment in the comeback journey as that helped him secure a first Grand Slam final since the 2016 French Open.

"I was very close to defeat," Djokovic told Serbian public broadcaster PTC. "Nadal is the best, deservedly the best tennis player in the world and dominated throughout the season on the clay.”
"I proved to myself in that match against Nadal that I could do it, because in the last fifteen months, including the six-month period when I was away from tournaments, I wasn't sure whether I could go back to the level that I have been accustomed to and that has characterized me for many years.”

"Professionally, this is definitely one of my greatest successes for the simple reason that I have been through an elbow injury and many other situations that have made my professional career more difficult for the last two years."

The duo of Djokovic and Nadal have shared one of the biggest rivalries in the history of tennis, and have met 52 times, including 14 at Grand Slams, with Djokovic leading the head to head at 27-25.

The Wimbledon semifinal was only the third time that a Djokovic and Nadal match had gone to five sets. The match was played over two days, took 5 hours and 15 minutes.

Talking about the future, Djokovic said he sees himself playing for a while, as long as there is a "spark" in him.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery