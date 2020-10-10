Beauden Barrett Injured, To Miss 1st Test Against Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett has been ruled out of Sundays Bledisloe Cup rugby test against Australia with an Achilles injury.

Damian McKenzie will start at fullback in Barretts place while Jordie Barrett, Beaudens brother and a regular fullback for the Wellington-based Hurricanes, will remain on the right wing.

Barretts injury is not serious and he is expected to be fit to play in the second test at Auckland next week.

Richie Mounga has been preferred at flyhalf to Barrett, who won two World Rugby Player of the Year accolades as a No. 10. The All Blacks desire to play a two-playmaker game, which is clearly going to continue under new head coach Ian Foster, has seen Barrett move to fullback in recent seasons.

He also played at fullback through most of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season with the Auckland-based Blues.

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports