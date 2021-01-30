Beaudion, Patton Lead Cleveland St. Over Green Bay 74-68

News18 Logo

Craig Beaudion had 16 points to lead five Cleveland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Green Bay 7468 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 13 points for the Vikings. Tre Gomillion chipped in 12, DMoi Hodge scored 11 and Deante Johnson had 11. Gomillion also had eight rebounds.

CLEVELAND: Craig Beaudion had 16 points to lead five Cleveland State players in double figures as the Vikings beat Green Bay 74-68 on Friday night. Torrey Patton added 13 points for the Vikings. Tre Gomillion chipped in 12, DMoi Hodge scored 11 and Deante Johnson had 11. Gomillion also had eight rebounds.

Amari Davis had 27 points for the Phoenix (5-12, 5-8 Horizon League). PJ Pipes added 12 points and eight rebounds.

