Becky Hammon Makes History by Becoming First Woman to Direct NBA Team
1-MIN READ

Becky Hammon Makes History by Becoming First Woman to Direct NBA Team

Becky Hammon (Photo Credit :Twitter)

Becky Hammon (Photo Credit :Twitter)

Becky Hammon made history in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs, taking over the Spurs' bench duties when head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the first half.

Former WNBA player Becky Hammon has become the first woman to direct a team in an NBA contest, describing the experience as "a big deal, it's a substantial moment."

Hammon made history Wednesday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-107 win over the San Antonio Spurs, taking over the Spurs' bench duties when head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in the first half.

"I've been a part of this organization, I got traded here in 2007, so I've been in San Antonio and part of the Spurs and sports organization with the Stars and everything for 13 years," Hammon said. "So I have a lot of time invested, and they have a lot of time invested in me, in building me and getting me better."

Popovich received a technical foul and was thrown out of the game with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter for arguing with a referee as his team trailed the Lakers 52-41.

"He officially pointed at me. That was it," Hammon said. "Said, 'You got 'em,' and that was it. Very Pop-like."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was among those to congratulate Hammon on social media saying she hopes more ex-WNBA players can land coaching jobs in the NBA.

"Congrats, @BeckyHammon. You may be the first, but I know you certainly won't be the last."

Hammon is in her seventh season on the San Antonio coaching staff.  Hammon was a six-time all-star in the WNBA with teams in New York and Texas.


