Becky Lynch Looks Ripped as She Gears Up for WWE Comeback After Childbirth

Looks like former WWE RAW Women’s Champion ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch is nearing her WWE comeback. A recent photo of her hitting the gym surfaced on social media, where she looked in perfect condition. In the picture, the 34-year-old was seen working out at one of Dead Boys Fitness’ gyms.

Lynch, who arguably was the face of the WWE from 2018 to early 2020 relinquished her title May last year after learning she was pregnant with her and boyfriend, WWE star Seth Rollins’, first child. She gave birth to their daughter Roux in December last year.

This is not the first time Becky was seen working out in the gym, as she has been posting similar pictures over the last two months.

Reports of Lynch making her return to the WWE early this year around the Royal Rumble. Around the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that The MAN might make a sudden comeback to the event but he didn’t mention exactly when. However, later it turned out that Lynch was never scheduled for the Royal Rumble.

Lynch began her ascension to the top SummerSlam onwards last year. She became WWE’s biggest star for fans by the end of the Survivor Series. The Man was an outsider in the Wrestlemania 35 main event but by the end of it, she held both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship.

