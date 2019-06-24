Take the pledge to vote

Becky Lynch Reveals She Had to 'Beg' for Matches at NXT Performance Center Before Making it Big

Becky Lynch spoke about the hard time she had at NXT Performance Center and how the fear of losing her job made things worse.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Becky Lynch Reveals She Had to 'Beg' for Matches at NXT Performance Center Before Making it Big
Becky Lynch spoke about her hardships at NXT Performance Center. (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view and helped real life boyfriend Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title against Baron Corbin. She had recently appeared on Brian Koppleman's podcast, The Moment, where she discussed the trials and tribulations of her career.

According to a story published in 24wrestling, Lynch revealed that there was a time when she used to 'beg' to get a shot at performing while she was with NXT.

Speaking to Koppleman, Lynch revealed, "When I went down there, I had no confidence. I humbled myself almost to a fault. Sara Del Ray was the trainer, and I had wrestled her in Japan, and I didn't want her thinking I was full of myself or better than anybody. I mind-f****d myself. I couldn't even lock up."

Lynch elaborated that back in the day NXT was not how it is now. She said people were continuously scared of losing their job.

"Everyone was a minute away from being fired. One wrong move, one wrong promo, one wrong thing said, everyone was walking on eggshells. Which isn't a bad thing, but I was losing sleep because I wanted it so bad," she said.

"There were girls that had never wrestled before getting on the shows before me. I remember going into Bill DeMott and begging him please let me just prove I can connect to the audience," she added.

As we all know now, Lynch persevered and even went onto headline WrestleMania alongside Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, winning both Raw and Smackdown titles in the process and earning herself the moniker Becky 2 Belts.

Elsewhere, according to Express UK, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, who believes that Lynch's career has gone into a slump post WrestleMania believes that a confrontation with Brock Lesnar could take the Irish Lass' career to newer heights.

The Beast holds the Money in the Bank contract and has already targeted the Universal Champion believes Lynch should be added to that rivalry to get her career soaring once again.

