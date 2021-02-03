Becky Lynch to Return to WWE from Parenting Hiatus Sooner?

Becky Lynch, one of the top female WWE Superstars in the company’s history, is still in the middle of a hiatus. The first-ever and only Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion has been a trailblazer in the last couple of years accomplishing landmarks which seemed impossible to many. Last year, Lynch relinquished the RAW Women’s Championship to embrace parenthood with her partner, WWE SmackDown Superstar, The Messiah Seth Rollins.

Interestingly though, Lynch had some fun by leading her fans to believe that she might appear on the Royal Rumble on January 31. Around the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that The MAN might make a sudden comeback to the event but he didn’t mention exactly when. Turns out, Lynch was never scheduled for the Royal Rumble.

https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1356052718129995779

https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE/status/1356056206973034500

As the women’s Royal Rumble was ongoing, Lynch decided to troll the WWE Universe. The former champion and beloved mother of one posted an image of a red curtain on social media during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The WWE audience assumed that the multi-time champion turned up at the ThunderDome. She was successful in implying a possible return at the event itself. However, The Man didn’t forget to congratulate Bianca Belair, the eventual winner of the match.

Lynch began her ascension to the top SummerSlam onwards. She became WWE’s biggest star for fans by the end of the Survivor Series. The Man was an outsider in the Wrestlemania 35 main event but by the end of it, she held both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Lynch’s glorious reign came to an end after she announced her pregnancy and she has been on a hiatus since. The first-ever WWE women’s double champ gave birth to her daughter Roux in December 2020. Fans have been wondering if and when she will return to the competition. There’re rumours suggesting that Becky Lynch could be participating at the Show of Shows in a mega match against Ronda Rousey.