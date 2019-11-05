Take the pledge to vote

Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler vs Bayley: Women's triple-threat match announced for WWE Survivor Series 2019

Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler, and Bayley will be facing off in a Women's triple-threat match at the WWE Survivor Series 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 5, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler vs Bayley: Women's triple-threat match announced for WWE Survivor Series 2019
Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler vs Bayley in the women's triple-threat match (Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE has now announced a cross-brand triple threat match between the women's champions for their upcoming pay-per-view Survivor Series.

WWE took to Twitter to announce the bout, alongside the caption, "THIS. IS. HAPPENING."

The match will see SmackDown women's champion Bayley, Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and WWE NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler face off against each other for bragging rights at Survivor Series on November 24 from Chicago, Illinois.

According to a WWE statement, this is for the first time that the champions from the three brands will share the ring in "a battle for ultimate bragging rights in the Survivor Series showdown."

Baszler made her presence felt on Friday Night SmackDown when she blindsided Bayley and Sasha Banks moments after Bayley had managed to defeat Nikki Cross and retain her SmackDown Championship title.

Baszler then went on to interrupt The Man Becky Lynch's interview on Raw, guaranteeing that she would defeat the Raw Women's Champion through a pin or submission at Survivor Series, to which Lynch had replied "I'll show you who the REAL Baddest Woman on the Planet is," revealed a WWE tweet.

It remains to be seen if Baszler can defeat Lynch who had beaten Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 and avenge her mentor, or Bayley continues on her dark path and vanquishes both her opponents at Survivor Series 2019, WWE revealed in their press statement.

