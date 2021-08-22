WWE SummerSlam 2021 Highlights, Full Results: Roman Reigns Beats John Cena; Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar Make Big Returns

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Highlights and Full Results: After Becky Lynch’s surprise return and a squash job on Bianca Belair; Charlotte flair claimed the RAW Women’sttitle while Edge got the better of Seth Rollins. Goldberg could not setup to Bobby Lashley as the Allmighty one retained his WWE title The Usos got the better of the Mysterios to retain their Smackdown Tag title while US Title changed hands when Archer of Infamy Damian Priest won his first main roster title beating Sheamus. In the kick-off show, Big E got the better of Baron Corbin and got his hands on his Money in the Bank Contract. Later on, Randy Orton and Riddle beat the RAW tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos, becoming the new champions.
The biggest event in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) calendar – WWE SummerSlam – is here. The mega-event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, August 22. Ten blockbuster matches have been scheduled for the grandest summer event of WWE. The biggest attraction of the WWE SummerSlam will be the match between former John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Bobby Lashley and Goldberg will also be up against each other for the WWE title.
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Here's a recap of the results
Universal Champion Roman Reigns beats John Cena to retain title
Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. loses title to Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match involving Rhea Ripley
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retains title against Goldberg
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio
SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair loses title to Becky Lynch
Edge beat Seth Rollins
United States Champion Sheamus loses title to Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre beats Jinder Mahal
Alexa Bliss beats Eva Marie
Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos lose title to RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle)
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: This sets up an intriguing 8 months or so. Roman Reigns' biggest challenge is staring him down
THIS IS SURREAL.#SummerSlam @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NrmZgv73wO— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Brock Lesnar is here at Las Vegas
HE'S HERE. @BrockLesnar IS BACK! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QgvrKbky7e— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
And still -- Head of the Table and the Universal Champion
AND STILL.#Summerslam #TeamRoman @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/eh2hJL9iHp— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: AA through the table. But John Cena cannot capitalise. High-risk moves
Consider @WWERomanReigns' attitude ADJUSTED.#SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/X1t28DiiIQ— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Attitude Adjustment by John Cena but Reigns still in it
Roman Reigns proclaims "I am WWE"
"I'M WWE."@WWERomanReigns keeps it simple. #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/gsrUV5Zc5H— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Whether it be due to nefarious circumstances or not, Reigns is at the top of his game and is one of the most dominant titleholders in recent memory, boasting victories over the likes of Edge, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Cesaro and basically everybody else in his path. Though Reigns is firing on all cylinders, will The Head of the Table be able to see Cena? Fresh off his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank, the 16-time World Champion made his intentions crystal clear: He wanted to be next in line to challenge the brash titleholder for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. After Cena laid down a verbal diatribe on the champion, though, Reigns flat-out refused Cena’s challenge and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returning Finn Bálor. As Bálor was about to sign the contract to make his SummerSlam matchup against Reigns official the following week, a completely desperate Baron Corbin suddenly emerged and took out The Prince from behind before attempting to sign the title contract himself. His effects came up short, though, when Cena emerged and took Corbin out before seizing the Universal Title contract for himself! With his signature affixed to the document, The 16-time World Champion officially became The Head of the Table’s opponent at SummerSlam! The Summer of Cena is heating up! What will happen when one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history steps onto Reigns’ so-called “Island of Relevancy” against the dominant Head of the Table at Your Summer Vacation Destination? Don’t miss SummerSlam tonight, streaming live at 8 ET/5 PT exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Bobby Lashley crosses the line
GAGE IS IN THE HURT LOCK!@fightbobby has gone too far. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7flO4baKE0— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates You would have bet Goldberg vs Lashley to end earlier than Lynch vs Belair, and it seemed so after Goldberg got on the offensive early on with a couple of slams and stiff clothesline; something the Las Vegas crowd did not approve off. Lashley though fought back and remained in the match. Goldberg went for Jack Hammer but injured his knee and that was the opening Lashley needed. MVP on the outside did his best to keep Lashley in the match. He pulled the Almighty off the ring as Goldberg set himself for the spear then hit Goldberg on the back of the knee with his cane. Lashley then started working on the knee and Goldberg had to retreat and looked reeling throughout the remainder of the match; struggling to even get up and the ref called it. Injury laid to rest to the match and Lashley took a tame win. He did not stop and used the steel chair to add further insult to Goldberg. Lashley crosses the line and takes out Goldberg’s son Gage with the Hurt Lock. Goldberg is not happy
It is time !!!
Is @Goldberg on the verge of becoming #WWEChampion?— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
We're about to find out LIVE at #SummerSlam streaming on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/xJPJ5ynXaW
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates -- UP NEXT - What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? The WWE Universe will find out when The All Mighty Bobby Lashley meets the legendary Goldberg in a huge WWE Title showdown at SummerSlam. Lashley was on the top of his game at WWE Money in the Bank, as the dominant champion put his incredible power on display in a victory over Kofi Kingston. The exhibition of power left mystery around who would muster the courage to challenge him next, but Goldberg put the doubts to rest with a challenge for the champion the next night on Raw. Lashley would initially turn down the proposal, but after MVP fell victim to an earth-shattering Spear from the WWE Hall of Famer the following week, the WWE Champion obliged the SummerSlam offer. Will The All Mighty Era reign on? Or will Lashley indeed be next in the battle of the two goliaths?
Miz, Morrison, Moist, Drip Stick .. Las Vegas are not going to enjoy this
It's time to moisten up #SummerSlam with @TheRealMorrison & @mikethemiz! pic.twitter.com/RYn3gIOlPz— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: These two are putting on a classic
THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏 👏👏👏— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏 👏👏👏
THIS IS AWESOME 👏👏 👏👏👏#SummerSlam @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/QOLLULt9kD
Vintage Rollins
.@EdgeRatedR is being pushed like he's never been pushed before.#SummerSlam @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/EijzRCTbSY— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: What a match Rollins and Ege are putting on. Edge pulling out all the stops, taking a page out of his HOF wife Beth Phenix's playbook
cc: @TheBethPhoenix#SummerSlam #GlamSlam @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/Xtm9peZHk7— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Talk about an entry – Edge vs Seth Rollins – for the first-time ever
LEGENDARY. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SummerSlam @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/rmD5OBrA2s— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Charlotte Flair with yet another title win at the big stage. She becomes the RAW Women’s Champions once again. 12x champion as she submits Nikki A. S.H with the figure eight. With Rhea Ripley nuetralised after Nikki countered the RipTide with a DDT of her own on the outside, Charlotte picked up the pieces and after a failed splash from the top rope, Nikki found herself trapped in the Figure-eight and no choice left but to submit. The match itself was entertaining and as expected both Charlotte and Rhea sold another chapter of what would be a long winding rivalry. Nikki ran interferences tie and again and looked lively against her two bigger opponents used counter well to keep herself relevant, Big spots from Charlotte as usual while Rhea’s intensity throughout worked well.
QUEEN'S DOZEN.@MsCharlotteWWE is your NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/0PeTpuYWyg— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: UP Next -- Flair vs Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H -- At SummerSlam, newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will attempt to retain her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match! In a shocking turn of events, Nikki A.S.H. swooped in during the July 19 edition of Raw to cash in her newly acquired Money in the Bank contract and defeat Charlotte to capture her first Raw Women’s Championship – just moments after The Queen’s rematch against Rhea Ripley ended in a disqualification. When The Queen and The Nightmare both verbally confronted The Almost Superhero one week later, WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville decided to make a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women's Title official for SummerSlam. Who will emerge victorious in the Raw Women’s Title showdown?
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: And as we try to wrap our heads around Becky Lynch's return, Drew McIntyre has got the better of his old friend Jinder Mahal. It was a short match, and quite a bad placing for both superstars, coming after the Becky mayhem.
.@DMcIntyreWWE is tossing @JinderMahal all over the ring at #SummerSlam! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ckgdW9s4Pu— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Honestly, it is bitter-sweet. The pop Becky Lynch received was massive and the surprise did work at many levels. Was it CM Punk AEW level pop? not really, but WWE managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat. But for what? A 26-second squash job on your Women’s Champ. Bianca Belair has been dominant throughout her run. And Sasha Banks did not even come out. So for all the build-up, WWE had the opportunity to put a solid match between these two. Missed opportunity.
Fkn happy Becky Lynch is back but Bianca Belair deserved better #SummerSlam— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) August 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/hHXKSt8zwt
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: -- Becky Lynch Return and beats Bianca Belair in 26 seconds - a hand shake, punch and a manhandle smash -- Statement made
JUST LIKE THAT.@BeckyLynchWWE has STUNNED @BiancaBelairWWE to become the NEW #SmackDown #WomensChampion! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/l3UJSr0QSc— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates -- SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks. If you think Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks produced a bona fide Match of the Year candidate in the main event of WrestleMania 37 (they absolutely did), then make sure you’re glued to your screen when they once again clash for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Though they experienced their share of bumps, heated exchanges, and even a fierce slap from Sasha to Bianca on The Road to WrestleMania, the two mostly maintained a rivalry that was forged in respect. All that went out the window on the July 30 edition of SmackDown. As The EST of WWE was assaulted by Carmella and Zelina Vega, Banks suddenly electrified the WWE Universe by making her first appearance since The Show of Shows, sprinting to the ring and helping the SmackDown Women’s Champion repel her attackers. The two even joined forces for a tag team bout against Carmella and Vega later that evening, scoring the victory when Banks forced “The Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE” to tap out to the Banks Statement, but that was all part of the plan for The Boss. After momentarily celebrating with her partner and arguably getting The EST to let down her guard, Banks suddenly blindsided the titleholder with a backstabber, carrying out a ruthless assault that ended with Belair locked in the Banks Statement, screaming in agony and tapping out as SmackDown concluded. The following week, the newfound enemies got into another heated confrontation, and the highly anticipated match was made for The Biggest Event of the Summer. With animosity certain to be off the charts in Belair vs. Banks II, make sure to tune in to SummerSlam, streaming live tonight at 8/7 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: The Usos retain the SmackDown Tag team Titles beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio: The Usos and the Mysterios put on a clinic of a classic tag team match and in a chaotic end the Usos retained their title with Jey Uso hitting the frog splash on Rey. Rey carried the match throughout with Dominik reeling, taking some had bumps early on. Rey was on point right from the start and hit all of his classic moves. Dominik too got in some of his offence and held his own against the veterans in the ring. In the closing sequence, Dominik provided Rey with the distraction but took a fall himself to leave his father alone with the Usos and they took advantage to keep all the gold in the Bloodline – for the time being
#TruTagTeam.#SummerSlam @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/ENHZXUgnNl— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Next up, it is a family affair. The father and son duo of Dominik and Rey Mysterio take on the twin brothers of the Bloodline -- Jay and Jimmy Uso for the Smackdown Tag titles
Line 'em all up, knock 'em down like this.@WWEUsos defend the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles against @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 RIGHT NOW! #SummerSlam— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Stream LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/QdyAhzfAmh
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: As physical as it could get Damian Priest gave a great account of himself after the veteran Sheamus – a big match player himself – and both pulled off a solid mid-card match. Big spots followed by even bigger spots and both Priest and Shemaus had a good story to tell. Priest took a nasty bump, landing on his left hip on the outside, but pulled through and managed to match the physicality of The US Champion. Priest took to the top rope and also match Sheamus in terms of power delivering the South of Heaven on the 250-pounder. Sheamus also got in his offences but Priest managed to kick out of the Borgue kick. He then had Priest on the figure four, but Priest ripped Sheamus’ protective mask off his face and that was the beginning of the end for the US Champion. Priest earned his first title on the main roster with a picture-perfect Reckoning.
Got ALL of this one. 🎯#SummerSlam #USTitle @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/VzAgTmQ4iC— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
WWE SummerSlam 2021 Live Streaming Updates: Sheamus dominating the proceedings
Are you not entertained? 💪💪#SummerSlam #USTitle @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/OJYOzMU6mA— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
Damien Priest starts off hot
Right on the money.@ArcherOfInfamy is on a mission to become the next #USChampion at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/XolnlhGsPw— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Meanwhile, the newly crowned Raw Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. will defend her crown against Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match.
In another women’s encounter, Bianca Belair will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship title against Sasha Banks. The Mysterios will be up against The Usos in the Smackdown Tag-Team Championship match.
In another tag-team championship match, AJ Styles and Omos will face Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag-Team crown.
Time and Venue of WWE SummerSlam:
The WWE Summerslam is slated to start at 3:30 am (IST) on Monday, August 22. The fans can live-stream the main show live from 05:30 am (IST) onwards. SummerSlam will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Telecast:
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the WWE SummerSlam in India. The fans can catch the live action on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Test 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).
Live-stream:
The live stream of WWE SummerSlam will be available on the SonyLiv app.
Here is the match card for the pay-per-view event:
Raw Women’s Championship (triple threat match):
Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H (c)
Smackdown Women’s Championship:
Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair (c)
Smackdown Tag-Team Championship:
The Mysterios vs The Usos (c)
Raw Tag-Team Championship:
Randy Orton and Riddle vs AJ Styles and Omos (c)
United States Championship:
Damian Priest vs Sheamus (c)
Universal Championship:
John Cena vs Roman Reigns (c)
WWE Championship:
Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley (c)
Singles Matches:
Seth Rollins vs Edge
Alexa Bliss vs Eva Marie
Drew McIntyre vs Jinder Mahal
