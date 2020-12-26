Beer Company Sends 644 Customised Bottles to Goalkeepers Lionel Messi Scored Against

Beer company Budweiser said that it will send 644 beer bottles to goalkeepers against Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has scored for the club in his career to mark the latter's milestone. Messi scored his 644th goal for the Catalan giants in their La Liga match against Real Valladolid and thus surpassed Pele's record for most goals scored by a player for a single club.

The company said that it will be sending customised bottles to each goalkeeper that Messi has scored again. "644 goals, 644 personalised beers, 160 goalkeepers," said a statement from Budweiser.

It means that some goalkeepers could end up getting entire crates of bottles. Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas is set to get 17 bottles while Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon was pictured with bottles No 514 and 515 when Messi scored twice against him in the Champions League back in 2017.

"@budfootball... thanks for the beers. I'll take it as a compliment. We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad," Buffon tweeted.

.@budfootball... thanks for the beers.🍻 I’ll take it as a compliment. 😉 We have great battles over the years! Congratulations on breaking the 644 record #Messi! it really is an unbelievable achievement. Cheers! #BeAKing #ad pic.twitter.com/Rvz2kSv23B — Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) December 24, 2020

Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Alves will get the most number of bottles having conceded 21 times against Messi, mostly while guarding the goal for Almeria and Valencia.