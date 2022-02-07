CHANGE LANGUAGE
Beijing Winter Olympics: Russian, Canadian Hockey Players Wear Face Masks During Match
Beijing Winter Olympics: Russian, Canadian Hockey Players Wear Face Masks During Match

Players from Canada and ROC team in action a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics (AP)

The Organising Committee said on Monday that 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on February 6.

Russian and Canadian women ice hockey players wore medical face masks Monday during their Beijing Winter Olympics match, which also started an hour late.

The exact reasons for the delay and the masks was not immediately clear, but these Olympics are taking place in a Covid-secure “closed loop" bubble.

Everyone in the bubble must wear a mask at all times — except, usually, when they are competing.

The International Olympic Committee did not immediately respond to AFP’s requests for comment, but said earlier that the Group A game at Wukesong Sports Centre had been “delayed until further notice".

24 New COVID Cases Amongst Games-related Personnel on Feb 6

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Monday that 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 6.

Eleven of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Thirteen others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

February 07, 2022