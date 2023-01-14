BEL vs KOR Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Belgium vs Korea, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, January 14

Belgium and Korea will lock horns in game 7 of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup on January 14. Belgium are the defending champions and will be aiming to start their campaign with a convincing win on Saturday. The Red Lions have a formidable squad that features 17 players from the team that won the 2018 World Cup.

With the likes of Simon Gougnard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx and Arthur de Sloover in the squad, few will bet against Belgium. However, Korea will look to play solid Hockey against Belgium. They will not be perturbed by the reputation of Belgium and back themselves. If Namyong Lee and Taeil Hwang get going, it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Korea, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Belgium and Korea be played?

The match between Belgium and Korea will be played on January 14.

Where will the match between Belgium and Korea be played?

The match between Belgium and Korea will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

What time will the match between Belgium and Korea begin?

The match between Belgium and Korea will begin at 5:00 pm IST, on January 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Belgium and Korea?

The match between Belgium and Korea will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Belgium and Korea?

The match between Belgium and Korea will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Belgium vs Korea Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taeil Hwang

Vice-Captain: Namyong Lee

Suggested Playing XI for Belgium vs Korea Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

GK: Vincent Vanasch

DEF: Alexander Hendrickx, Jonghyun Jang, Arthur de Sloover, Arthur van Doren

MID: Namyong Lee, Nicolas de Kerpel, Manjae Jung, Simon Gougnard

FWD: Taeil Hwang, Byungjin Jeon

Belgium vs Korea Predicted XIs

Belgium: Vincent Vanasch, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur van Doren, Loick Luypaert, Arthur de Sloover, John-John Dohmen, Antoine Kina, Simon Gougnard, Nicolas de Kerpel, Cedric Charlier, Tom Boon

Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Gangsan Lee, Jungjun Lee, Seunghoon Lee, Manjae Jung, Namyong Lee, Hyeseung Lee, Hyeong Jin Kim, Taeil Hwang, Byungjin Jeon

