BEL vs BLR Dream11 Predictions, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Belgium vs Belarus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Belgium will take on Belarus in a 2022 World Cup qualifier at the King Power Stadium in Leuven. This is the match where the hosts will look to bounce back after a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku helped Belgium equalise and this helped them earn a point ahead of this match. Belgium shunted away Wales 3-1 in Leuven last week and they will want to ensure no mistakes against Belarus and are certainly favourites to win this match as well.

Belarus, on the other hand, will come into this match after having played just the one game where they beat Estonia 4-2 in Minsk on Saturday. However, this will be a tricky fixture for them, but they come into this match without any injury concerns.

For Belgium, Yannick Carrasco will be back in the mix after he missed the trip to Prague. However, they will not be able to avail the services of Thomas Vermaelen.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Belgium vs Belarus game will commence at 12:15 AM IST.

Belgium vs Belarus match will be shown on any the Sony TV network in India. Belgium vs Belarus live stream will take place on Sony LIV.

Wednesday, March 31– 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)at the King Power Stadium in Leuven.

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Vitali Lisakovich

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Jason Denayer, Yannick Carrasco, Nikita Naumov, Maksim Bordachow

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Georginio Wijnaldum, Yevgeniy Yablonskiy, Ihar Stasevich

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Vitali Lisakovich

Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Romelu LukakuAlyaksandr Gutar; Roman Yuzepchuk, Nikita Naumov, Maksim Bordachow, Nikolay Zolotov; Pavel Savitski, Yury Kendysh, Yevgeniy Yablonskiy, Ihar Stasevich; Syarhey Kislyak; Vitali Lisakovich