BEL vs WAL Dream11 Predictions, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Belgium vs Wales Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Belgium vs Wales Dream11 Best Picks / Belgium vs Wales Dream11 Captain / Belgium vs Wales Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more

As club football gives way to international fixtures, Wales will travel to Den Dreef to take on Belgium for their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers fixture on Thursday, March 25. Both countries are placed in Group E along with Belarus, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Although Belgium are ranked number one in the world, sadly they have failed to beat Group E opponents Wales in recent encounters. One of those recent meetings between the two sides came at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2016, which resulted in a thrilling 3-1 win for Wales. The visitors had also defeated Belgium on home soil in the qualifying campaign, while also holding them to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Brussels.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales: Live Streaming
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 matches will be on Sony LIV.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales: Match Details

Thursday, March 25 - 01:15 AM IST, at King Power at Den Dreef, Belgium.

BEL vs WAL Dream11 team for Belgium vs Wales

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Defenders: Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld,Nacer Chadli

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Joe Allen, Daniel James

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Gareth Bale

BEL vs WAL, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium possible starting line-up vs Wales: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu LukakuBEL vs WAL, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Wales possible starting line-up vs Belgium: Wayne Hennessey (GK), Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James
first published:March 24, 2021, 17:47 IST