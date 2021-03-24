BEL vs WAL Dream11 Predictions, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

As club football gives way to international fixtures, Wales will travel to Den Dreef to take on Belgium for their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers fixture on Thursday, March 25. Both countries are placed in Group E along with Belarus, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Although Belgium are ranked number one in the world, sadly they have failed to beat Group E opponents Wales in recent encounters. One of those recent meetings between the two sides came at the quarter-final stage of Euro 2016, which resulted in a thrilling 3-1 win for Wales. The visitors had also defeated Belgium on home soil in the qualifying campaign, while also holding them to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in Brussels.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 matches will be on Sony LIV.

Thursday, March 25 - 01:15 AM IST, at King Power at Den Dreef, Belgium.

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Defenders: Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld,Nacer Chadli

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Joe Allen, Daniel James

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Gareth Bale

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu LukakuWayne Hennessey (GK), Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James