Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies Moments After Saving Penalty
1-MIN READ

Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies Moments After Saving Penalty

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 07:38 IST

West Brabant, Belgium

Arne Espeel (Photo Source: New York Post / Twitter)

Arne Espeel (Photo Source: New York Post / Twitter)

Emergency services rushed to help Arne Espeel with a defibrillator but he was declared dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital

In a shocking turn of events, 25-year-old Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel passed away after collapsing on the pitch on Saturday, moments after saving a penalty for an amateur team.

As reported by Reuters and Belgian media, Espeel saved the spot kick but dropped to the ground immediately afterwards. Emergency services rushed to help him with a defibrillator but he was declared dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital.

According to reports, more than 1,000 people turned up to pay tribute to the departed footballer.

“This is a disaster and a shock to everyone. Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and ready to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our whole club,” said Patrick Rotsaert, sporting director of Winkel.

Winkel Sport B, who play in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, were 2-1 up against Westrozebeke when their opponents were awarded a penalty in the second half.

“Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel. We wish the family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought,” the club said in a statement.

(With Agency Inputs)

first published:February 15, 2023, 07:38 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 07:38 IST
