In the wet conditions at the Belgian GP, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen took the pole ahead of Williams’ George Russell who produced a stunning performance to secure a front row start for Sunday.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will start his bid for a 100th GP win from the second row alongside McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said the Russell said. “Tomorrow’s the most important one, but it’s been mega today. I’m delighted for everyone. If the weather is the same and it’s there for the taking, we’ll go for it.”

Here’s all you need to know about Belgian Grand Prix 2021

When is Belgian Grand Prix 2021?

The Belgian Grand Prix 2021 will be held on Sunday, August 29.

At what time will F1’s Belgian Grand Prix 2021 get underway?

The Belgian Grand Prix 2021 will start from 6:30 pm IST on Saturday.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix 2021 in India?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Belgian Grand Prix 2021 in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the Sprint race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.

How to live-stream Belgian Grand Prix 2021 race in India?

The race can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.

Where will Belgian Grand Prix 2021 take place?

It will take place at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Northamptonshire in Belgium. The circuit held its first ever race in 1950, making it just one of the seven tracks to be part of F1’s inaugural championship.

