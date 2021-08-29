Belgian Grand Prix F1 Live Updates: Sergio Perez Out After Pre-race Crash; Lewis Hamilton Eyeing 100th GP Win

Belgian Grand Prix 2021 F1 Live Updates: Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will be bidding for a 100th GP win on Sunday with Max Verstappen on the pole position. Williams’ George Russell produced a stunning performance in the qualifying to secure the second spot. Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel completed the top five in the qualifying. Follow all the live updates from the race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Northamptonshire in Belgium.
The circuit held its first ever race in 1950, making it just one of the seven tracks to be part of F1’s inaugural championship. Russell’s second place finish in the qualifying was a surprise. “I’m absolutely buzzing,” Russell said. “Tomorrow’s the most important one, but it’s been mega today. I’m delighted for everyone. If the weather is the same and it’s there for the taking, we’ll go for it.”
Lando Norris will start the Belgian Grand Prix with a five-place grid penalty because his McLaren team had to replace the gearbox in his crashed car. The Briton was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions during qualifying on Saturday, his car spinning from one side of the track to the other after the rear end hit the barriers at Eau Rouge. The team said they had no choice but to incur the punishment.
Here's Sergio Perez's car after the crash
Perez's car slid at slow speed into the barriers but with enough velocity to cause damage to the front suspension— Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021
Checo is out the car 👍#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kWwUd9G57j
“After assessing the damage to Lando’s car, we have decided to change the gearbox, resulting in a five-place grid penalty,” a McLaren spokesman told F1.com.
The penalty drops Norris down to 14th on the grid.
“Having failed to set a time in Q3 he was classified 10th,” the Formula One site explained. “But was moved up to ninth as Valtteri Bottas, who qualified eighth, already had a five-place grid penalty to serve in Belgium.”
After the crash Norris, 21, was able to climb out of his car unhurt but stunned, holding his left elbow.
“I think just a bit bruised,” he said on Saturday evening. “Obviously, it was quite a big impact and I think my body’s just been thrown around a little bit but I’m good. I’m ready to race tomorrow and I want to get back on track already because it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.”
