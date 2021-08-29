Belgian Grand Prix F1 Live Updates: Sergio Perez Out After Pre-race Crash; Lewis Hamilton Eyeing 100th GP Win

“After assessing the damage to Lando’s car, we have decided to change the gearbox, resulting in a five-place grid penalty,” a McLaren spokesman told F1.com.

The penalty drops Norris down to 14th on the grid.

“Having failed to set a time in Q3 he was classified 10th,” the Formula One site explained. “But was moved up to ninth as Valtteri Bottas, who qualified eighth, already had a five-place grid penalty to serve in Belgium.”

After the crash Norris, 21, was able to climb out of his car unhurt but stunned, holding his left elbow.

“I think just a bit bruised,” he said on Saturday evening. “Obviously, it was quite a big impact and I think my body’s just been thrown around a little bit but I’m good. I’m ready to race tomorrow and I want to get back on track already because it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.”

