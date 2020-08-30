Belgian Grand Prix: McLaren's Sainz Forced Out of Race After Exhaust Failure

Carlos Sainz was ruled out of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after his McLaren car suffered an exhaust failure on the way to the formation lap and the grid.

The team confirmed the Spaniard's plight in a social media message issued half an hour before the scheduled race start.

"Unfortunately, @Carlossainz55 will not start the #BelgianGP after an exhaust failure on the way to the grid." the team said on Twitter.